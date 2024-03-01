“He’s back to 100%” – Carlo Ancelotti confirms Jude Bellingham return from injury for Real Madrid

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that Jude Bellingham will return from injury against Valencia this weekend, after three weeks out. Bellingham twisted his ankle against Girona at the start of February, and has missed their three games since, during which Real Madrid have scored just three goals.

It has not cost them dramatically, as only against Rayo Vallecano have they dropped points in a 1-1 draw. Bellingham returned to training on Friday though, and Ancelotti confirmed that he was ready to go.

“He is one hundred percent, everything he has done and needed to do on an individual level is fine, he is comfortable with his ankle, he is at his best, he is going to play.”

Ancelotti also confirmed that Joselu Mato would return from injury, after he missed a couple of games due to swelling in his ankle. The veteran forward had been expected to be out for another week at least, but has recovered ahead of time.

It leaves Real Madrid closing in on full strength against Valencia, and for their Champions League clash with RB Leipzig in midweek. Only David Alaba, Eder Militao and Thibaut Courtois are missing, as they recover from anterior cruciate ligament injuries. The Italian coach also mentioned that Courtois and Militao could return next month.