Former Manchester United star reveals bizarre Barcelona transfer offer

Barcelona and Manchester United have seen plenty of star names turn out for both clubs over the years.

With the duo enjoying dominant domestic periods, and Champions League titles, they have traded players aiming for a new challenge.

The list of players to represent both clubs includes some stellar names including World Cup winner Gerard Pique and former Sweden star Henrik Larsson.

United’s success in the 1990’s was propelled by the leadership of Sir Alex Ferguson but he began to evolve before their 1999 treble win.

The Scottish boss looked to move on players he felt where a disruptive influence in the dressing room with winger Lee Sharpe amongst those to leave in 1996.

Sharpe had won three Premier League titles before his exit and he revealed he was not informed of an offer to move to Barcelona from United.

“I was once chatting to Jordi Cruyff in a jacuzzi and he asked why I never moved from United to Barca… I didn’t know what he meant, I’d never thought about it as an option!”, as per an interview with Instant Casino, via Marca.

“He told me I’d been at the top of his father, Johan Cruyff’s, shopping list for Barca for a couple of years.

“According to Jordi, Barcelona made a call to United, but they never told me!”

Sharpe remained as a Premier League player after leaving United, joining arch rivals Leeds United, followed by spells in Italy and Iceland before retiring in 2004.

