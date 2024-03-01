Carlo Ancelotti responds to Arda Guler frustration at Real Madrid – ‘It clashes with the demands of the team’

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has admitted that in order to continue progressing, teenage sensation Arda Guler needs game time. The 189-year-old has played just 92 minutes this season so far, after arriving from Fenerbahce in the summer for €25m.

Guler rejected the chance to move on loan last summer, instead preferring to fight for his place in the team, but missed the first six months of the season through a series of injuries. Since he recovered, he has been growing increasingly frustrated at his lack of game time, and seemingly testing Ancelotti’s nerves in the meantime.

He was asked ahead of Real Madrid’s match with Valencia whether he should go out on loan.

“It depends on the circumstances. I think that a young player like him to progress needs to play to show his quality, that clashes with the demands of the team, and the club. We have to be patient for that reason. Obviously I understand that for his progression it is important to give him minutes, but at times that does not correspond to the demands of the team. I would like the fans to see the talent, but his moment will come.”

Guler has been praised by Ancelotti in the past for his ability, but undoubtedly his tone has changed as he asks for patience from the Turkish starlet. In the background is also the Euros this summer, where Guler had hoped to be a key part of his side’s efforts.