Carlo Ancelotti on Vinicius’ return to Valencia – ‘The whole football family has to act against racism’

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has told the media that Valencia did very well in identifying the cuplrits of racial abuse towards Vinicius Junior last season at Mestalla, but the events should not be forgotten. Last year’s incidents were perhaps the most publicised and tense of several racially motivated attacks against Vinicius.

He was asked if he had considered not playing Vinicius, in fear of further abuse towards one of his star forwards.

“Our idea is to go play a strong football match, and Valencia’s idea is the same. The teams and the fans want a show. We shouldn’t forget what happened last year, because racist acts must be condemned and identified. Valencia did very well, identifying whoever committed those crimes. It is a city that has experienced a tragedy, we want to be in solidarity with those families. We want to play the best possible game for that reason.”

Vinicius suffered plenty of abuse during the game last year at Mestalla, and the Italian was asked if he had given the Brazilian any advice ahead of the match. Previously he has acknowledged that he has spoken to Vinicius about his behaviour on the pitch.

“Nothing special. He is prepared to do his best. I have nothing to add, we only talked about how to create problems for Valencia, a very well organised team.”

He was also asked if he had a message for the fans of Valencia ahead of the game. Ancelotti came in for heavy criticism from Valencia fans for claiming the whole of Mestalla was chanting ‘monkey’ at Vinicius Junior, which he later apologised for and rectified.

“Let them enjoy the football festival, that’s it. Let them be sad at the end of the game, because Madrid has won.”

Ancelotti agreed that society had advanced since a year ago, when Vinicius was racially abused last year.

“Yes, Valencia acted firmly, as we all have to do, the whole football family, when someone commits a crime, which in this case is a racist act. So does society. We all have to do it. I thin that Valencia acted in the best way possible in that sense.”