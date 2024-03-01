Carlo Ancelotti advised not to risk Jude Bellingham at Valencia

Real Madrid head to Valencia in La Liga action this weekend with a major fitness doubt over Jude Bellingham.

Los Blancos make the trip to the Estadio Mestalla ahead of a crucial week of action for Carlo Ancelotti’s team.

Following the clash with Valencia, Real Madrid host RB Leipzig in the Champions League last 16, with Ancelotti’s charges holding a 1-0 first leg advantage.

Ancelotti’s wider injury list remains largely unchanged but there is a question mark over Bellingham.

Bellingham’s sensational campaign, including 20 goals in all competitions, has been disrupted by an ankle injury, with three games missed.

As per the latest update from Marca, Bellingham is still not at 100%, and the club’s medical team have advised against him featuring at Valencia.

The RB Leipzig duel is his focus to avoid overexertion of the injury in training or an extra match.

Eduardo Camavinga and Dani Carvajal will return to the squad at Valencia following one game suspensions for the pair.