Bayern Munich tell Real Madrid asking price for Alphonso Davies

Real Madrid have been heavily linked with Canadian left-back Alphonso Davies in recent months, and this week he reportedly agreed verbally to join Los Blancos. Bayern are yet to give up hope of renewing him, but have now set Los Blancos the asking price for the pacy left-back.

If indeed Davies has agreed to join Real Madrid, then it remains for Bayern and the Spanish giants to negotiate a fee for Davies this summer. Bayern have been open about the fact that they do not want to lose Davies for free, ‘condemning them to an understanding’ as they say in Spain. According to BILD, as carried by Marca, Bayern have set the asking price for Davies at €70m.

This is way above previously suggested figures, with some claiming that Los Blancos want to start talks at €30-35m, and others claiming the deal could be done for around €45-50m. The chances are they will meet in the middle. All of the leverage is with Real Madrid, given Davies’ contract is up next summer, but Bayern, as they showed with Robert Lewandowski two summers ago, will negotiate hard.