Barcelona reportedly rebuffed two offers from Bayern Munich for Ronald Araujo in the January transfer window.

The Bundesliga giants have been heavily linked with a renewed summer move for the Uruguay international despite his ongoing importance to Barcelona.

Despite the incoming exit of head coach Thomas Tuchel, Bayern are still expected to have a major summer transfer budget to work with, and Araujo is rated at around €80m.

Barcelona sporting director Deco has previously rejected any chance of Araujo moving on from Catalonia but the rumours have continued to grow.

As per a fresh update from Mundo Deportivo, Bayern made two attempts to lure Araujo to Bavaria at the start of 2024, only to be rejected by Barcelona on both occasions.

The first offer included a €70m up front payment, with €10m in variables, before an improved package of €80m, and €10m in variables.

The report claims Tuchel personally contacted Araujo but the defender and club remain on the same page over his place at Barcelona in 2024.