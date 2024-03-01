Barcelona tracking Rayo Vallecano star as free transfer option

Barcelona could be in the market for a new goal keeper this summer with Rayo Vallecano star Stole Dimitrievski an option.

With the club still operating under a limited transfer budget, the new manager will be looking to sell players. before bringing in new faces to the La Blaugrana squad.

However, free transfers will also be an option, with Dimitrievski out of contract in Vallecas, at the end of the 2023/24 season.

The North Macedonia international has consistently stated a desire to extend his deal at Rayo, but only if a suitable agreement can be reached.

🚨 Rayo Vallecano star Stole Dimitrievski is on Barcelona's radar as a free transfer option https://t.co/G7XJtxwnej — Football España (@footballespana_) March 1, 2024

As per reports from Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are assessing Dimitrievski, if Inaki Pena moves on in search of first team football ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

The 30-year-old would offer five seasons of top flight experience from his time in the capital after missing out on a move to Barcelona in 2022.

His numbers for 2023/24 are also impressive, with nine clean sheets so far, two more than current Barcelona No.1 Marc-Andre Ter Stegen.