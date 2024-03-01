Barcelona facing major problem which could scupper summer transfer plans

Barcelona are set for another summer of hard negotiating ahead of them, as they look to strengthen without any serious budget to do so with. Amid talk that Barcelona are unable to offer firm numbers to agents currently due to their salary limit struggles, the clear answer is to sell players, but the follow-up question is who.

According to Sport, this could become a major problem. After Andreas Christensen commented during an interview in Denmark that he was ‘not going anywhere’, the Catalan daily claim that none of Barcelona’s squad are currently open to an exit this summer.

🚨 Rayo Vallecano goalkeeper Dimitrievski, who was already close to signing for Barcelona in January 2022, has an expiring contract and Barça are keeping tabs on him. @jbatalla7 pic.twitter.com/Q4S2nA9Ki6 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) March 1, 2024

Ronald Araujo, Frenkie de Jong, Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski have all been linked with an exit too, but all have made it clear that they are happy in Barcelona. That remains the case with all of the Barcelona squad so far.

This could of course change with the passing of the next few months, but if all of the players in their squad refuse to leave, then it will leave Barcelona paralysed in the transfer market this summer. In addition, the likes of Vitor Roque, Gavi and Inigo Martinez are not yet registered beyond the end of this season too.