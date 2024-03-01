Atletico Madrid not ruling out exits for major stars this summer

Atletico Madrid are licking their wounds after a mauling by Athletic Club in the Copa del Rey, which has left a number of fans asking questions about the direction of the club. There is little in the way of answers coming any time soon.

While they signed Arthur Vermeeren in the January transfer window, eyes should be trained on the exit door in the summer. According to Matteo Moretto on The Daily Briefing, Atletico Madrid are not ruling out any exits this summer, and will consider offers for anyone in their squad depending on the numbers. This could particularly affect Angel Correa and Memphis Depay, whose futures are described as ‘matters to be resolved’ from June onwards.

🎙️ Diego Simeone: “Plan for the rest of the season? To continue with the daily effort of what matters to the club, being among the top four in La Liga.” pic.twitter.com/os85D5F4WD — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) February 29, 2024

There was constant speculation over the future of Alvaro Morata last summer, and this approach perhaps explains why. Optimism was abound at the start of the season following an excellent start and the renewal of Diego Simeone, but as their Champions League clash with Inter looms large, fears that Atletico could be left with more questions than answers in the summer will grow if they exit to the Italian side.