Atletico Madrid defender has contract renewed for extra season

Atletico Madrid defender Stefan Savic‘s deal has been extended by a year, after the Serbian defender reached 20 matches for the season in which he has played 45 minutes or more during their 3-0 defet to Athletic Club on Thursday night.

The Rojiblanco defence came in for heavy criticism during the clash, where Savic, Mario Hermoso and Nahuel Molina were exposed by the pacy attack of their opponents, headed by the Williams brothers. It was Savic’s 287th appearance for Atletico, as per Marca.

Savic has lost his spot as an undisputed starter for Diego Simeone this season, and there has been plenty of talk regarding a potential departure, including to Saudi Arabia. The 33-year-old could still stick around, but it looks much more likely that he will be a rotational option next season unless his performances improve. The defence is one of the areas that Atletico are likely to strengthen in the summer.