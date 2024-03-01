Real Madrid

Arda Guler could miss Euro 2024 due to Real Madrid squad role

Arda Guler is not expected to increase his role at Real Madrid in the season run in.

The Turkish international has endured a frustrating start to his career in the Spanish capital after joining from Fenerbahce last summer.

Los Blancos beat off a host of European rivals to secure a deal for the highly rated 19-year-old, but he has struggled for consistency in Madrid.

Injuries and a lack of confidence have played a negative role for Guler but the problems appear to run deeper.

Carlo Ancelotti has indicated his irritation with Guler’s recent touchline antics over not being brought on as a late substitute in tight games and that has further impacted his position.

Despite being tipped as a future star for Turkey, his immediate spot could be under threat, after only playing 92 minutes of action this season.

Turkey head coach Vincenzo Montella admitted his concern over a lack of playing time ahead of picking his squad for Euro 2024 at the end of the campaign.

“He’s playing very little, but I hope he can play more from now on, because he has lots of talent”, as per quotes from Diario Sport.

“We’re following him very carefully. But, I will only call up players in their best physical condition for the Euros.”

Turkey face friendlies against Hungary and Austria this month ahead of starting out in Group F at Euro 2024 alongside Portugal and the Czech Republic.

