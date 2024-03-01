Andreas Christensen rejects any chance of Barcelona summer exit

Barcelona defender Andreas Christensen has no interest in leaving the club this summer.

The Danish international has been linked with a potential exit from Catalonia as part of a transfer reshuffle ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Xavi Hernandez’s incoming departure means a new manager in charge and the possibility for changes depending on who his replacement is.

Christensen is contracted to Barcelona until 2026, with a transfer value of around €40m, as Barcelona look to raise funds.

However, despite the continuing pressure to offload selected players, Christensen is confident he will not be on a sale list.

Xavi has opted to utilise the former Chelsea defender in midfield in recent weeks and the 27-year-old believes that versatility will give him a chance to impress the new boss in preseason.

“I’m not going anywhere. When I came, I knew what I was getting into and I’m still incredibly happy. I don’t see myself anywhere but here after the summer”, he told an interview with Danish outlet TV2.

🗣️Andreas Christensen on Barcelona exit rumours "I'm not going anywhere. When I came, I knew what I was getting into and I'm still incredibly happy. I don't see myself anywhere but here after the summer." (@tv2danmark) pic.twitter.com/npOk7wcYyy — Football España (@footballespana_) March 1, 2024

“I’m actually enjoy playing in midfield. I have to work to keep the balance in front of the defence.”

Christensen is expected to keep his spot in midfield this weekend as Barcelona face a tough trip to the Basque Country to take on Athletic Club in La Liga action.