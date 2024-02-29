Zinedine Zidane future unlikely to be at Bayern Munich as future plans are explained

As tends to be the case when any major job comes up, Zinedine Zidane’s name has been in the headlines. Recent weeks have seen him mentioned as potential coach of Manchester United, and a candidate for the Bayern Munich job, while last summer it was Paris Saint-Germain who wanted him.

However Jonathan Johnson has told Caught Offside that although he expects him to return to the fold sooner rather than later – Zidane has said as much – it is unlikely to be before the summer. The job he really wants is the France national team, which he was expected to get last year before Didier Deschamps’ contract was extended until 2026. If France underperform at the Euros this summer though, then Zidane will be on hand to take over.

Should that not be the case then Zidane could start exploring alternatives, such as former club Juventus, or hometown club Olympique Marseille, at least positioning himself for a potential opening. If a takeover of Marseille were to occur, that could allow Zidane a platform to build on. Either way, Johnson does not believe he will be the Bayern coach this summer.

Zidane has only ever managed at Real Madrid, but did so with enormous success, securing three Champions Leagues and two La Liga titles across two spells, but his absence from the game since 2021 suggests he is not willing to jump into the game if he does not feel the opportunity suits him.