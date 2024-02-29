WATCH: Lionel Messi saves Inter Miami a point by outsmarting Riqui Puig

The two shared a dressing room at Barcelona for multiple years, and while the two appeared to be a good match when Riqui Puig came into the side, Lionel Messi and his younger playmaker did not always seem to see eye-to-eye before they departed.

Few would have predicted that they would be facing off in Major League Soccer three years on, but Inter Miami travelled to LA Galaxy this week, securing a 1-1 draw courtesy of a brilliant Messi combination with Jordi Alba.

Puig enjoyed a good game, but could have put the Galaxy on their way to a win had he converted his first half penalty, but it was saved. The question is, did Lionel Messi have a hand in Drake Callendar’s save? The Argentine can be seen holding his arm up to Puig and Messi’s right before the spot kick is taken, the same way that the former’s shot goes. Sometimes it helps to have intimate knowledge of your opponents.