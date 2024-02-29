La Liga

Spain set record attendance amid high praise from France manager Herve Renard

Spain ran out victors of the inaugural Nation’s League in the women’s game, beating France 2-0 in the final with goals from Aitana Bonmati and Mariona Caldentey. It was an historic night for La Roja, as they also set a record attendance.

Despite controversy over the venue, with the game being moved from Cadiz’s Nuevo Mirandilla to La Cartuja in Seville just weeks before, and criticism from Bonmati, a record attendance for the women’s team was set in Spain. The 32,657 fans increased the previous record against the Netherlands, as per Cadena Cope.

Former Saudi Arabia and current France coach Herve Renard was suitably impressed with their opponents, comparing the current Spain women’s side to their finest generation of the men’s side, who he has faced as coach of Morocco.

“Spanish football, technically, is of an exceptional level. I was lucky enough to face the men’s team against Morocco in 2018, with a midfield with Iniesta and Busquets. They left me with the same feeling than tonight,” Marca recounted.

Already champions of the World Cup, Spain’s excellent team are looking to begin an era of domination, continuing with the Olympics in Paris this August. Next year the European Championships will be held in Switzerland, as they look for their first win in that competition.

