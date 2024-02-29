Sevilla offered contract termination to striker during January transfer window

Sevilla have, without making any permanent signings, revamped their forward line this winter. While Youssef En-Nesyri remains a fixture, the promotion of Isaac Romero and the loan signing of Alejo Veliz from Tottenham Hotspur have bolstered their ranks, despite a lack of outgoings. Rafa Mir has long been linked with an exit from Sevilla, and summer signing Mariano Diaz was offered one in January.

The former Real Madrid striker was apparently offered a mutual contract termination in the January transfer window, as per Diario AS. After speaking with the manager Quique Sanchez Flores, Mariano appeared to find sufficient hope to decide against leaving, and is continuing on with Sevilla, where he has another year on his deal.

He has more or less been unavailable for most of the season, notching an assist in 10 appearances, but totalling just 297 minutes. Suffering from tenodonitis in his knee, Sanchez Flores admitted in a press conference several weeks ago that Mariano ‘basically can’t move’.

After receiving abuse on social media for a photo which appeared to make him look out of shape, Mariano responded that he is doing double sessions every day, but still is unable to train as he would like to.