Real Madrid will have Jude Bellingham for trip to Mestalla to face Valencia

Real Madrid’s intense batch of injuries is due to ease in the coming weeks, although often that prognosis has been met by further problems. They should have their top goalscorer back in the side this weekend though.

Jude Bellingham has been out for 19 days now, after a diagnosis of three weeks out of action due to a twisted ankle suffered against GIrona at the start of February. The 20-year-old midfielder-cum-forward has returned to training, and Diario AS say he has no more pain in his ankle. While he is yet to join the group, he is likely to on Friday, and the question is whether he starts against Valencia at Mestalla or not.

He will be in the squad, and it will be up to Carlo Ancelotti whether he starts Bellingham or not, with obviously the threat of a relapse in the background. Given Real Madrid‘s return Champions League leg against RB Leipzig arrives three days later, he may well be tempted to keep him on the bench initially and introduce arguably their most valuable player gradually.