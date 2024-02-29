Real Madrid star misses out on €275k compensation package after losing court case

Back in January, Real Madrid striker Joselu Mato spoke in court via video conference after claiming he was owed €275k by former club Alaves. The claim relates to the veteran striker’s contract with the Vitoria-based club during the 2021-22 season, specifically towards the end of that.

Joselu claimed that he was due money “for the end of his contract at the rate of 12 days per year worked”, although Alaves disputed this. The case went to court, and the verdict has now been returned. As confirmed by Alaves, they have won the dispute, meaning that they owe nothing to the Los Blancos star.

The court ruling underlines the great economic effort made by Alaves during the 21-22 season, given the importance of the player at a sporting level, by making him a significant renewal offer for two more seasons, which was rejected by the player. He ended up leaving on a free at that time to join Espanyol.