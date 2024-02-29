Real Madrid coaches vying for position this summer amid uncertainty over Raul Gonzalez

To the surprise of many, Carlo Ancelotti will be in charge for the coming two seasons, when it seemed unlikely this time last year. Not least to Raul Gonzalez, who has seen his chances of getting the senior job at his club spiral.

Raul is now in his fifth year at Real Madrid, and fourth at Castilla. At one time he was tipped to be the successor to Ancelotti, but with the Italian renewing, there seems to be little appetite to bring him in any time soon, with Xabi Alonso also on the horizon.

Coupled with this is the feeling that the club believes more in Alvaro Arbeloa. Arbeloa has moved up through the youth ranks, and enjoyed success with the under-19s. He also has a close relationship with Florentino Perez.

There has been talk that Arbeloa could take over the Castilla side, but uncertainty over Raul’s future is complicating matters, according to Cadena SER. Raul was interviewed by Villarreal this season, and has interest from two more clubs ahead of this summer, but has given no indication on whether he would like to leave. The 46-year-old is out of contract this summer, and Real Madrid will have a decision to make if he does not indicate it is time for him to move on.