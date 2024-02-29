Real Betis will try again to agree contract renewal with midfielder previously linked with Barcelona

One of the big transfer stories that will involve Real Betis between now and the end of the season relates to Guido Rodriguez. The 29-year-old midfielder, who will make his return to action this weekend following a broken leg, is out of contract at the end of the season, a situation which has previously attracted the attention of Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Manchester United, among others.

The expectation is that Rodriguez will leave in the summer, although Betis aren’t giving up. Vice President Jose Miguel Lopez Catalan has confirmed to Cope Sevilla (via MD) that they will sit down for talks with the World Cup-winning midfielder in the next few weeks.

“We have always had a great relationship with Guido. Since he came here he has been an example of professionalism and dedication and of being an important player for us. We’ve been trying to renew Guido for a long time. A year and a half or two.

“We also understand his position. A big club can come or a stratospheric economic offer could arrive from Saudi Arabia or whatever, and in the end, he has to make his decisions. If he doesn’t continue, we will give him an important farewell and thank him for what he have done and everyone will go their own way. I tell the people of Betis that we are working on keeping him.”

With new signing Johnny Cardoso having joined the likes of Marc Roca, William Carvalho and Sergi Altimira in January, Real Betis are now more prepared for Rodriguez’s departure, should that turn out to be reality. However, he would still be a big loss if he does move on.