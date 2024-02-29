New deal being worked on for 16-year-old starlet as Manchester United join Barcelona in interest

River Plate starlet Franco Mastantuono made history over the weekend by becoming the youngest player to debut in the Superclasico against Boca Juniors, at just 16 years of age. It is no surprise that Europe’s elite are already looking at him.

One of those who are scouting the playmaker are Barcelona, as was reported yesterday. Barcelona are aware of Mastantuono’s progress, who has made 7 first-team appearances now for River.

Manchester United are also one of the European sides looking into him, as reported by Diario AS. In light of this, River are already looking to tie him down to a new deal. His current contract expires in 2025, and his release clause is thought to be around €30m.

German Garcia Grova reports that River want to sign him until 2026 or 2027, and increase his release clause to €40m. He also confirmed there had been no formal contact from Barcelona.

It is worth noting that Mastantuono would not be able to move to Europe until 2025, when he turns 18. As has been seen with Endrick Felipe and Vitor Roque though, top teams have no problem in investing earlier in talents, before the price continues to grow. If the Blaugrana are to battle for Mastantuono, they will have to find a way of offering something different to the financial might of their rivals.