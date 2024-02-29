Kylian Mbappe agents have sounded out Manchester City

Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe appears to be nearing a move to the Spanish capital, after it was made public that he would not be renewing his contract with Paris Saint-Germain. There are still some details to be agreed with Los Blancos though, such as his participation in the Olympics.

Mbappe reportedly denied that an agreement had been reached with Real Madrid while at a reception with the Emir of Qatar and French Prime Minister Emmanuel Macron, but after mother and agent Fayza Lamari arrived in Madrid to do some househunting, it appears as if the deal is in its final stretches.

However Ligue 1 expert Jonathan Johnson has revealed to Caught Offside that Mbappe’s agents sounded out Manchester City about a potential deal. Rather than seriously considering a move to the Premier League, the purpose was to see what Real Madrid’s competitors would be willing to offer, as a bargaining chip in negotiations with Los Blancos.

This could be key in terms of image rights or the Olympics, which Mbappe has voiced a desire to be at, in his home city of Paris this summer. It does however clash with Real Madrid’s lucrative preseason tour plans, which no doubt would be boosted by his presence. It would be a shock if Mbappe was denied the Olympics though, as it would be starting their relationship on rocky ground.