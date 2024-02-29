Getafe want to open talks with Manchester United over Mason Greenwood move

Getafe are keen to discuss extending the stay of Mason Greenwood from Manchester United for next season, say reports in England. His current loan deal expires in the summer, with Getafe due to earn 20% of any future sale, but it is not clear if United will have him back.

New part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe did not rule out Greenwood returning to Old Trafford in the summer, saying they ‘had a decision to make’. Equally Getafe President Angel Torres has said publicly that Greenwood is ‘crazy’ about staying at Getafe next season.

According to The Times, Getafe will be hurrying Ratcliffe along with that decision, as they are ready to discuss terms on extending his stay at the Coliseum. While they would be open to a permanent deal, they feel another loan move may be simpler for all involved.

The 22-year-old has been linked with Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Lazio in recent months, with a €40m price tag mentioned, but none of these reports have received confirmation. So far this season he has 7 goals and 5 assists in 25 games, contributing to just under a third of Getafe’s goals this year.