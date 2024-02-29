Ex-Barcelona and current Fulham winger Adama Traore linked with return to La Liga

It’s been a difficult season for Adama Traore, who has struggled to command a regular starting spot at Fulham since joining the London side as a free agent back in August. As such, there is a chance that he appears on the market during the summer’s transfer window.

It remains to be seen whether the 28-year-old is allowed to leave Fulham, but if so, he won’t be short of suitors. According to Ekrem Konur, clubs in Spain, Italy and Saudi Arabia are all eyeing up a move for Traore.

It’s noted that Fulham could listen to offers for Traore, and it seems like a return to La Liga for the first time since 2022 – when he was on loan at Barcelona – could end up being a genuine possibility.

It remains to be seen how Traore’s future plays out. He will want to be playing regular football next season, especially as he probably still harbours hopes of earning a re-call to the Spanish national team.