Diego Simeone rues missed chances as Atletico Madrid crash out of Copa del Rey

Atletico Madrid’s hopes of winning a trophy this season are all-but over, as they were knocked out of the Copa del Rey on Thursday evening after a thumping defeat at the hands of Athletic Club, who progressed into the final – where they will play Mallorca – after winning 4-0 on aggregate.

It was a desperately disappointing evening for Diego Simeone, whose wait to return to the Copa del Rey final goes on (Atleti were last there in 2013). The Argentine coach assessed the 90 minutes at San Mames when he spoke to the media post-match, as per Diario AS.

“In this match, losing 3-0, it speaks highly of the work they have done, but there were nuances along the way. We started well, with three situations that we could have done better with, then the first one they scored, and the second goal. Then it’s already becomes difficult.

“With the enthusiasm of the 2-0 they were better until 3-0. Then we had Memphis, Saul, Riquelme with chances. We were never able to get into the game, we didn’t have offensive forcefulness, we were weak defensively.”

For Simeone, the aim is now to ensure a place in the top four of La Liga, which would bring about Champions League football once again – Atleti will be in direct competition with Athletic for this spot.

“We need to continue with the daily effort of what matters to the club, which is being among the top four in La Liga.”

Atletico Madrid must now look ahead to Sunday’s match against Real Betis, which gives them an immediate opportunity to return to winning ways.