Dani Alves statue in hometown in Brazil vandalised following conviction

Former Barcelona and Sevilla player Dani Alves has been dominating the headlines in Spain and Brazil following one of the most high-profile court cases involving a footballer in some time. The second-most decorated footballer in history was sentenced to four-and-a-half years in jail last week, after he was convicted of rape.

Alves, 40, was found guilty of rape in the bathroom of a Barcelona nighclub, and in addition to his stay in jail, he has paid the victim €150k in damages, and will be on probation for nine years, and has a restraining order from the victim for 12 years. It is reported that Neymar Junior’s family helped pay the damages for Alves, a factor in his sentence not being 9 or 12 years, as requested by the public prosecutor and the victim respectively.

It has made Alves a public pariah, where previously he was viewed as a hero – this has been seen in his hometown in Brazil. In Juazeiro in Bahia, a statue of the footballer was defaced with white paint, and according to Esporte, had plastic bags over his head. On social media, some have demanded that the statue be removed.

Dani Alves

