Cristiano Ronaldo sanctioned in Saudi Arabia for obscene gesture towards fans

Cristiano Ronaldo has brought plenty of publicity to the Saudi Pro League, but this week he has been making the headlines for the wrong reasons. After being taunted by the fans with ‘Messi’ chants, the Portuguese reacted poorly.

A few weeks ago he rubbed a fan’s scarf against his crotch after Al-Nassr had beaten Al-Hilal away from home, where he also received ‘Messi’ chants on his way down the tunnel, which he escaped any punishment for.

Yet on Sunday night Ronaldo was once again being teased by the home fans of Al-Shabab this time, which he reacted to at the end of the match. Al-Nassr ran out 3-2 winners, but Ronaldo couldn’t resist an obscene gesture to the fans following the final whistle.

At least that’s the way the Saudi authorities saw it, with the Committee for Ethics and Discipline deciding that Ronaldo had violated their code of conduct, for which he will be banned for two games, as reported by MD. Ronaldo will also be fined 10,000 Saudi Riales (€2,459).

That will be a drop in the ocean of Ronaldo’s obscene pay packet, but perhaps speaks to a spikier Ronaldo than has been present in the past. The 39-year-old has always been subject to all manner of abuse from fans, but rarely has seemed so irate in his reactions.