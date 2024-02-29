Chelsea interested in summer move for Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili

Valencia just about managed to retain the services of Giorgi Mamardashvili last summer, and they will be thankful that they did, as the Georgian goalkeeper is having another impressive season at the Mestalla. However, they may not be so lucky to keep him this time around, with the transfer window coming up in four months’ time.

The Premier League looks like being a likely destination for Mamardashvili once again, and Los Che will allow him to leave, provided that their asking price is met. In terms of interested parties, BN (via Estadio Deportivo) say that Chelsea are considering a move.

The Blues already have Djordje Petrovic and Robert Sanchez on their books, while Kepa Arrizabalaga will return from his loan spell at Real Madrid too. Despite this, Mamardashvili could be added to their roster, and the likelihood is that he would be instilled as their new number one keeper.

It remains to be seen whether Valencia do part ways with Mamardashvili this summer. If they do, a sufficient replacement will be required, and finding this will be earlier said than done.