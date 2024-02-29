Carlo Ancelotti sets out ambitious objective for Real Madrid ahead of Barcelona showdown in April

Real Madrid are well on course to win back the La Liga title this season. They are currently sit points clear of nearest challengers Girona, as well as being eight ahead of Barcelona, whom they will meet for the third time (second in La Liga) in April at the Santiago Bernabeu towards the end of April.

Los Blancos have five league matches to contend with before that showdown, and during these, they could effectively end any hopes of Barcelona (or Girona) catching them. That’s what head coach Carlo Ancelotti wants, and he is targeting a flawless spell for his side over the coming weeks.

As per Diario AS, Ancelotti has challenged his side to win their next five matches in La Liga, against Valencia, Celta Vigo, Osasuna, Athletic Club and Mallorca. That would see them on to 80 points ahead of El Clasico, and three points in that one could see even them rubberstamp the title.

Real Madrid are entering a key moment in their season. They will have strong ambitions to end the campaign by collecting La Liga and Champion League titles, and their pursuit for those continues in the coming weeks.