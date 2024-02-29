Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi has Joan Laporta curse

Barcelona are currently evaluating their options for a new manager next season, and it is no secret that Brighton coach Roberto de Zerbi is one of the options that is appreciated in Can Barca. Clearly, Brighton will be keen to hold onto to de Zerbi, but they probably want the Blaugrana to end their interest in their manager another reason.

That is because President Joan Laporta has coincided with an unlucky streak. Tot Costa have revealed that every time Laporta tunes into a Brighton game live to watch them, de Zerbi’s side proceed to put in their worst showings of the season, as was the case against Wolves in the FA Cup on Wednesday night. The Seagulls were eliminated 1-0 by the Midlands side.

While there is no way that Barcelona’s thinking will be shaped too heavily by that quirk, but it can’t be helping the Italian’s case. All of the talk and analysis will be futile at any rate unless de Zerbi and Brighton agree for his exit to come below his rumoured €15m release clause. Barcelona are either unable or not prepared to fork out for him.