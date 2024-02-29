Bayern Munich star spotted in Barcelona 24 hours after agent meets with Deco

On Wednesday, it was reported that Rafaela Pimienta, the agent of Erling Haaland among others, was in Barcelona to meet with Deco – the Manchester City striker was said to be one of the discussion points during this.

Pimienta is also the agent of Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt. The Dutch defender had been unhappy at the German champions earlier this season, but has since established himself as a nailed-on starter under Thomas Tuchel.

Curiously, just 24 hours on from that meeting between Pimienta and Deco, de Ligt has been spotted in Barcelona. The 24-year-old met with former Ajax teammate Frenkie de Jong, with the latter posted a picture of the two together on his Instagram.

It’s not likely to mean anything, especially as Barcelona do not need de Ligt this summer, given that they already have a surplus of central defenders to the point that one or two could be sold. It looks like being nothing more than a coincidence.