Barcelona’s dream managerial target hints at staying on in current position

Barcelona are continuing their search for Xavi Hernandez’s successor, following the 44-year-old’s decision to step down as head coach at the end of this season. The likes of Hansi Flick and Roberto De Zerbi have been linked with the position, although there could be many changes in the operation over the next few months.

This week, Sporting Director Deco – who is leading the search for Barcelona’s next manager – claimed that there aren’t many top managers available to be hired by the Catalan club. One of those they have been linked with is Luis Enrique, who is seen as more of a dream for the Blaugrana, rather than a reality.

Lucho is currently at Paris Saint-Germain, whom he intends to remain with next season, as he told the media on Thursday (via MD).

“It doesn’t cross my mind that the team will be weaker next season. I’m very sure. If everything goes well, I think and I’m convinced that we’ll have a better team next season.”

Lucho is a Barcelona legend because of his efforts as manager between 2014 and 2017, although it does seem that he won’t be making a return to the hotseat any time soon, which is a blow for Deco and Joan Laporta.