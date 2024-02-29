Barcelona will submit low-ball offer for Manchester City player in the summer

Barcelona have already decided they will try to sign Joao Cancelo on a permanent deal this summer, although they will have their work cut out to make a deal work.

Working in their favour is the desire of the player, who wants to return next season to Barcelona. It has also become clear that Pep Guardiola and Manchester City do not want Cancelo back, although no doubt they would have other offers too. Only Cancelo’s insistence prevented a move to Arsenal next season. Barcelona are satisfied with his contributions, which include three goals and four assists, despite playing in several positions this season.

According to Sport, the desire of the player, and the pressure that will be applied to City from agent Jorge Mendes will be key for the deal. Barcelona intend to offer €15-20m for the Portuguese, in a hope to bring him in on the cheap.

Manchester City are happy for Cancelo to leave, but have set an asking price of €25m according to previous reports. They will likely be able to find that amount from another club, so Cancelo’s future may well depend on whether he is willing to insist on only Barcelona in the summer.