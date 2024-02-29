Barcelona to be without key forward against Athletic Club, Napoli showdown identified as target return date

Barcelona will travel to San Mames on Sunday for one of the toughest away days in the entire season, as they take on Athletic Club, who are indominable on their home patch. However, Xavi Hernandez’s side do go into the match in good form, and the hosts will be without key players Nico Williams and Dani Vivian due to suspension.

However, the Blaugrana will also have absences, one of which is Ferran Torres. The 24-year-old suffered a muscular injury against Osasuna four weeks ago, and there had been hopes that he would return in time for the trip to Bilbao. However, as per Marca, these have now been dashed.

Torres is yet to return to group training with Barcelona, although he hopes to do so next week. The aim is for him to return for the second leg of their Champions League last 16 clash with Napoli, which takes place in 12 days’ time, although he could be back in time to play some part against Mallorca next Friday.

Torres has had a fine season, but the fortunate thing for Barcelona is that he hasn’t been missed too badly during his absence. Robert Lewandowski has stepped up in 2024, and they will hope that continues to be the case on Sunday against Athletic.