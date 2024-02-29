Barcelona to add three defenders in summer to compensate loss of two veterans

Barcelona will bid farewell to Marcos Alonso and Sergi Roberto in the summer, as the two veterans leave at the end of their contracts. With Joao Cancelo still only on loan, it leaves Alejandro Balde as the only natural full-back in the first team next season, at least as things stand.

The plan is to try and bring Cancelo back this summer, but MD report that behind Balde and Cancelo, Barcelona plan to rely on youngsters. Alex Valle, 20, who has been on loan at Levante this season is expected to back up Balde after he returns to the club. Equally, Julian Araujo will be the alternative at right-back to what Barcelona hope is Cancelo, following his loan at Las Palmas.

Meanwhile 17-year-old Hector Fort, who put in a stirring performance against Athletic Club in the Copa del Rey, is expected to be on the fringes of the first team next season, should the manager need a fifth option. Atletico Madrid central defender Mario Hermoso is also thought of as a potential option to cover both in the middle and at left-back.

Araujo has enjoyed good stretches this season at Las Palmas, but has also had to battle for minutes with Marvin Park and Alex Suarez. While he picked up a four-game suspension for a red card, he is yet to start a game in 2024.

Meanwhile Valle is highly regarded by Xavi and Barcelona, and has been an out-and-out starter for Levante. In a struggling side though, he has looked closer to competent than impressive.