Barcelona Sporting Director Deco – ‘There aren’t many top managers available’

Barcelona are currently looking for a new manager, but there search for the right candidate does not sound too promising. After Sporting Director Deco admitted that he would be open to reconsidering Xavi Hernandez’s future if the coach were to have a change of heart, he has also explained that their chances of getting a top manager through the door are slim.

Speaking to Tot Costa, in an interview covered by Sport, the managerial position was naturally a major talking point. Deco was again coy on any candidates, but did reveal that he wasn’t bowled over by a variety of quality options.

“To bring in a coach we need to know what we need and what economic conditions we have, what we can do. We have to take into account the players, the contracts… The name of the coach depends on many things. There are not so many great coaches available. There will be movements but we will make the right decision with what we have.”

🚨 Laporta has asked Xavi to continue for one more season, but the coach won't change his mind. His decision is made, and not even winning La Liga or the Champions League would make him change his stance. @sanantheone pic.twitter.com/nJt8emi2u8 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) February 28, 2024

Deco recently got into hot water for comments he made on Barcelona’s methodology being obsolete, but has been rowing back on those comments.

“Regardless of the style of each coach, Barca has a football similar to all the club’s coaches. The coach has to respect the idea of ​​Barca football, quality football, playing well.”

There has been plenty of talk about Barcelona potentially going for a German coach, with Thomas Tuchel, Julian Nagelsmann and Hansi Flick all being linked to the job.

“I never had a German coach… I had Dutch, Portuguese, Brazilian… If a coach has only coached in his country, he may not know foreign football, but nationality is not that important.”

The Brazilian-Portuguese has been consistent in claiming that it is too early for them to have an idea of the new coach they want, although many clubs are beginning to make plans for next season already. Another factor in their market is that both Bayern Munich and Liverpool will be looking for new coaches this summer.