Barcelona prepared to make ground-breaking decision to manufacture own jerseys amid financial struggles

Barcelona’s shirt manufacturing has been a hot topic in recent months. The club have become increasingly annoyed at Nike, and there is speculation that they could look to end their agreement this summer, two years before their contract agreement is due to expire.

Further fuel has now been added to that fire. According to Sport, Barcelona are seriously considering cutting ties with Nike, and in their place, they would manufacture their own jerseys, rather than signing with another brand. This would allow them to keep 100% of money made from shirt sales from next season onwards, which is crucial amid their ongoing financial problems.

The Catalan giants would partner with BLM if they were to go down this route. The company already manufactures and distributes all the club’s non-sports clothing, as well as other Barcelona-branded objects.

A decision on this matter could come in the next few days. It’s another innovative idea from Barcelona amid their financial woes, although it remains to be seen whether it’s a good one.

