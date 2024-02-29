Barcelona amongst four clubs to send scouts to watch 18-year-old forward

Barcelona are one of four major clubs to have sent scouts to watch Swedish starlet Roony Bardghji, as per Fabrizio Romano. The Blaugrana will be one of the sides that are considering a move for one of the hottest prospects in Europe.

The Swedish teenager has long been tipped to make it as a star since making his debut asa a 16-year-old, but has taken steps forward in recent months. This season he already has 11 goals in his 30 appearances, averaging better than a goal every two games. That includes one against Manchester in Copenhagen’s 4-3 win.

🚨 Barcelona, Spurs, Manchester United, and Bayern scouts are keeping an eye on Copenhagen's Roony Bardghji (18). His contract ends on December 31, 2025, and he doesn't plan to renew. @FabrizioRomano 🇸🇪 pic.twitter.com/08sau8Kc7O — barcacentre (@barcacentre) February 28, 2024

He has been on the bench for their first two games of 2024, and there is some suggestion that could be down to his contract situation. His current deal expires in just under two years, and Romano has confirmed that there is no agreement on a deal yet to The Daily Briefing.

Alongside those talks is the interest in him from Europe’s elite. Barcelona scouts have been joined by those from Manchester United, Bayern Munich and Tottenham Hotspur in recent months, while Juventus are set to travel to see him soon.