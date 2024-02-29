Barcelona agree new five-year contract with leading sponsors, deal expected to be worth €40m

Barcelona’s money woes have been well documented for some time now, and in order for these to be eradicated in the coming years, it’s imperative that money is regularly brought into the club. One of the leading ways to do this is sponsorships, and president Joan Laporta has finalised a key deal on Thursday.

It has been announced that Cupra will stay on as the club’s official Automotive and Mobility Partner, and they will also remain as the official car of Barcelona. The deal was presented with Laporta in attendance, while star striker Robert Lewandowski was present too.

Cupra will be a sponsor for Barcelona’s men and women’s teams, as well as their basketball, futsal, handball and roller hockey teams. They will also remains as a Global Partner, and be a key sponsor for the Espai Barca project.

Sport say that the deal stands to be worth in the region of €40m to Barcelona, which is much needed funds for the club. However, they need more and more if their financial woes are to be eased.