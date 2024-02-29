Atletico Madrid fan responsible for death threat towards child in Vinicius Junior shirt arrested

An Atletico Madrid fan has been arrested for threatening a child and their relative ahead of the Madrid derby in September. The police detained them on suspicion of a hate crime.

Ahead of the Madrid derby, which has seen a number of unsavoury incidents regarding Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior, this was the latest episode of racism. As the woman and the child walked towards the stadium to get to the Real Madrid section, the eight-year-old in the relative’s arms wearing a Vinicius shirt, the victim explained that she heard insults such as ‘monkey’ and ‘black ****’.

Passing in front of the famously right-wing Frente Atletico ultra group, one member of the group approached and hit the woman twice in the arm, saying ‘Get out of here or we’ll kill this b****** of a child’, before a larger group hurled insults and songs at them. This was explained on Cadena SER in the aftermath, as carried by Marca, who also said that the girl suffered a panic attack ahead of their first football match ever.

Vinicius himself has suffered widespread racism across Spanish grounds, although this has been cracked down upon in recent months. The punishment for hate crimes can be up to four years in prison, or a fine of 6-12 months of their income.