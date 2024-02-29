Atletico Madrid fan hospitalised after being assaulted by Athletic Club ultras ahead of Copa del Rey clash

Thursday’s Copa del Rey semi-final second leg clash between Athletic Club and Atletico Madrid was deemed as high risk by the appropriate authorities, and it’s now been revealed as to why, with multiple incidents having taken place before kick-off at San Mames.

As reported by El Correo (via Relevo), a radical group began to throw objects at the police just after Los Leones’ arrival at the stadium, an incident that was condemned by Athletic president Jon Uriarte.

“The reception has been very good. There was a crowd waiting for the team with shouts and applause. Unfortunately, people who are neither football fans nor anything else are often hidden in the crowds. They don’t care about anything and they don’t respect anything. We are against the attitude of these fans. Unfortunately they have been able to tarnish a reception that has been very nice.”

Further to this, reports have emerged that an Atleti fan was assaulted by members of an Athletic ultra group in a restaurant in Bilbao – the supporter in question has been hospitalised due to his injuries.

🚨 Masked Athletic Club ultras enter a restaurant with families and fans of Atlético Madrid, and assault one of the Atlético supporters with a bottle. [@a_santacruz] Disgusting. 🤮 — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) February 29, 2024

It is always horrible to see incidents like this occur. Football is the beautiful game, but ultimately, it’s just game, and stuff like this tarnishes it in Spain.