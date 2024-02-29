Atletico Madrid chief fumes after fans attacked by Athletic Club ultras before Copa del Rey clash

On Thursday evening, in the hours before the Copa del Rey semi-final second leg clash between Athletic Club and Atletico Madrid at San Mames, a number of visiting supporters were attacked in a nearby restaurant in Bilbao. At least one fan had to be taken to hospital for this injuries, in what was a shocking event.

Atleti president Enrique Cerezo was furious to hear this news, and he made his feelings known on the matter when he spoke to Movistar+ (via Relevo) ahead of the match, which Athletic Club won 3-0, securing their place in the Copa del Rey final in the process.

“They have been attacked by people from Athletic. We come to football to win friends and not to have problems. Football is football. Aggressions and violations of the rights of any citizen to watch football without any problem cannot be tolerated.

“They are in the hospital and we are waiting for news. I ask all the fans of Spain that football is football and you have to come and watch the games. No one comes here to kill themselves or to die. They come for leisure and tranquillity.”

Cerezo’s remarks are spot on. Fan trouble is a serious problem not only in Spain, but across Europe too. There has been so many instances of supporters being killed before or after matches, and it’s very sad to see. All that remains now is to hope that the Atletico Madrid supporters in question are okay.