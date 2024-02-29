Athletic Club into Copa del Rey final after seeing off Atletico Madrid in dominant fashion

Athletic Club will contest their first Copa del Rey final in three years, having convincingly seen off Atletico Madrid in the second leg of their semi-final clash. Los Leones won 3-0 on the night, which ensured a 4-0 aggregate victory.

The build-up to proceedings at San Mames was marred by multiple unsavoury incidents, but on the pitch, the home side made a dream start as they scored inside the opening 15 minutes. Nico Williams’ cross found older brother Inaki, who emphatically volleyed past Jan Oblak to make it 1-0.

Athletic would double their lead on the night just before half time. On this occasion, it was Inaki that assisted Nico, as his cutback from turned home by the 21-year-old Spanish international, which sparked jubilant scenes among the home crowd.

Those goals effectively killed Atleti’s chance of a comeback, and it was dead and buried on the hour mark as the hosts grabbed a third. Oihan Sancet’s initial effort was saved by Oblak, but the ball fell to Gorka Guruzeta six yards out with the goal at his mercy, and he would make no mistake.

It means that Athletic Club will face Mallorca in the final, which takes place in Sevilla later in the season. They will certainly fancy their chances of securing their 24th Copa del Rey title, and their first in exactly 40 years.