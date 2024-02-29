Almeria identify favourite for manager job as planning for Segunda begins

Almeria have already accepted that relegation to Segunda is a given, with 12 games to go. Sitting on just 9 points and still winless, they are currently 12 points shy of Celta Vigo and safety, and have started planning for next season.

According to Relevo, they have already planned to sack Gaizka Garitano at the end of the season, and the relationship between the Basque manager and his squad is less than harmonious. Draws against Atletico Madrid, Athletic Club and Almeria have eased tensions though, and Almeria want to avoid paying out his contract, when their preferred candidate cannot come in until the summer.

Managers can only take charge of one side in La Liga per season, and former Rayo coach Francisco is the man they want to take over. Francisco has previously coached Almeria and kept them up for season in 2013-14, before being sacked in December the following year. He has since kept Elche up in 2022, before he was dismissed 10 months later again, while at Rayo things started well, but a run of 16 games with just one win did for his job this month.

While he is the preferred options, with plenty of experience in Segunda, they are evaluating others. Almeria will likely have to sell a number of players to balance out their accounts this summer, accounting for the loss of revenue from La Liga.