Zinedine Zidane is ‘dream move’ for Premier League owner in the summer – report

Most major clubs with a vacancy have been linked with French manager Zinedine Zidane at some point in the past three years since he left Real Madrid, and in Manchester United’s case, on several occasions. However the arrival of part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has triggered further rumours.

As per Marca, who pick up on information coming from England, Ratcliffe is dreaming of a move for Zidane to start a new era at Old Trafford. The release of a documentary about Marcello Lippi this week also saw Zidane speaking about his desire to return management before long.

He has however eased away from the United job in the past, with these quotes provided by MEN.

“Would I want to go to Manchester [United]? I understand English, but I’m not completely fluent in it. I know that there are coaches who go to clubs without speaking the language, but I work in a different way.”

The three-time Champions League-winning coach was heavily linked with the France job ahead of the 2022 World Cup, but to the surprise of many, Didier Deschamps was handed a new contract after the tournament. Zidane has thus far only managed at Real Madrid, but has shown more openness to coaching in Italy.