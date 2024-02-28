Villarreal omit January signing from squad for Europa League knockout stages

Villarreal will fancy their chances of going far in this season’s Europa League. Marcelino Garcia Toral’s side will face Marseille in the round of 16, with their tie kicking off next Thursday with the first leg in France.

Ahead of that match, the Yellow Submarine have finalised their squad for the knockout stages. They were allowed to make three changes from the players registered for the group stages, and Marcelino has taken the opportunity to utilise each of these.

As reported by Diario AS, it has been decided that Eric Bailly, Goncalo Guedes and Yerson Mosquera – who all joined Villarreal during the winter transfer window – have been included, which has meant that Bertrand Traore, who has only played six minutes since arriving from Aston Villa, has been left out.

It means that Villarreal will have one less winger at their disposal in the Europa League. The likes of Alex Baena, Ilias Akhomach and Guedes will be even more important for Marcelino, who will be keen to going deep in the competition.