Valencia striker Hugo Duro calls out supporters that racially abused Vinicius Junior – “They don’t represent us”

Saturday’s clash between Valencia and Real Madrid should be a charged occasion, especially with it being the first time the two teams have played at the Mestalla since last season’s dark episode, where Vinicius Junior was racially abused by a small section of home supporters in the Mario Kempes south stand.

Hugo Duro was a late substitute in that match, and it was he that clashed with Vinicius late on, which led to the Brazilian being sent off after a VAR check. The 24-year-old hopes for a hostile atmosphere for the visitors this weekend, but without the details of last season being repeated, as per Marca.

“It’s obviously going to be a hostile environment for him, but on a footballing level, for him to suffer that pressure from Mestalla, but with all the respect in the world. And I want Vinicius and Real Madrid to come so that he can see that Valencia is a club that he respects, but always on a footballing level and that the match is very nice.

“I’m looking forward to Saturday so that Vinicius can see that some imbeciles – because they don’t have any other name – don’t represent Valencianism.”

Duro will hope that he can inspire to a repeat result from last season at the Mestalla – Valencia defeated Real Madrid 1-0 on that occasion.