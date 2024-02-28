Spain continue international dominance after seeing off France to win UEFA Women’s Nations League

Having won the Women’s World Cup last summer for the very first time, Spain have now added another international trophy to their collection after defeating France in Seville to win the first instalment of the UEFA Women’s Nations League.

La Roja took the lead in the first half, and it came from the all-conquering Aitana Bonmati. The current Ballon d’Or holder fired home from close range after an excellent cross from Olga Carmona.

It would be 2-0 in the second half, and it was another two Barcelona Femeni players involved in the goal. Ona Batlle’s cross from the right reached Mariona Caldentey, who fired home into the bottom corner to double La Roja’s lead.

There would be no more goals at the Cartuja, which meant that Spain were victorious, prompting glorious scenes at full time. It also means that the nation holds both Nations League titles, as the men won theirs last summer after defeating Croatia in Rotterdam.