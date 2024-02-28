Saudi Arabia circling three Barcelona stars ahead of summer of sales

Barcelona are set for a summer of sales in order to balance their books this summer, and Saudi Arabia sees this as an opportunity to move in for further star names, following their domination of the market last summer. Three stars are on their radar in Can Barca.

The links have been consistent since early last summer, but Polish forward Robert Lewandowski would have the chance to earn enormous amount of money, running into the hundreds of millions according to prior reports, if he were to move to the Middle East.

Lewandowski is now 35 and one of the top earners at Barcelona, meaning they may well be tempted to try their luck. However thus far Lewandowski has always maintained he is happy in Barcelona, as is his family, who don’t see the attraction. They also recently started building a mansion in the hills surrounding the city.

More recently, it emerged that Saudi Arabia may try to push for the signature of Marc-Andre ter Stegen. The German stalwart is approaching a decade in Barcelona, but also probably one of the final stages in which Barcelona can secure a good price for his signature. Equally, there’s little suggestion ter Stegen wants to leave, but Saudi Arabia will try to change his mind through sheer force of money.

Finally, Brazilian winger Raphinha is also on their radar. While in Can Barca they are happy to maintain Raphinha in the squad, as an ideal alternative to Lamine Yamal, who must still be played with caution, but the impression is that they would entertain offers if Raphinha was open to a move. According to MD, he has already in the past turned down an offer of €20m per season in order to remain in Catalonia.

As is the case for likely the majority of Barcelona players this summer, sporting director Deco will no doubt consider major offers for players. Ter Stegen and Lewandowski are in the twilight of their careers, and thus economically a large sale would be a rare opportunity. Raphinha is no longer considered a bona fide starter too, but where Saudi Arabia may have more trouble convincing the players.